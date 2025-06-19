Calhoun County EMS equips entire fleet with EOlife by Archeon Medical

For any EMS agency committed to patient care excellence, EOlife is not just a tool — it's a necessity.” — John Mayne, EMS Coordinator & Training Coordinator, Calhoun County EMS

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a county-supported emergency medical service provider has officially equipped all its frontline ambulances with EOlife , the ventilation feedback device by Archeon Medical . This bold move highlights the agency’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence in prehospital care, and continuous quality improvement.A BOLD COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCEWith a team of more than 50 highly trained paramedics and EMTs, Calhoun County EMS responds to a wide range of medical emergencies with professionalism, speed, and compassion—always striving to ensure the best outcomes for patients in critical conditions. With the adoption of EOlife across its entire fleet, the agency reinforces its mission: to provide life-saving care through innovation, hands-on training, and the highest clinical standards.EOLIFE, “A REAL-GAME CHANGER”EOlife, developed by Archeon Medical, is a real-time ventilation feedback device designed to guide manual ventilation during resuscitation. By monitoring key metrics such as tidal volume and ventilation rate, EOlife empowers providers to deliver more accurate and effective ventilations — when every second counts.“After attending a manual ventilation workshop last year, I quickly became convinced that the EOlife device could be a real game changer in patient survival” shares John Mayne, NRP, EMS Coordinator and Training Coordinator at Calhoun County EMS.“Initially, we purchased two EOlife X training devices to test with our staff, EMT students, and First Responder Organizations. The results were so compelling that we soon placed EOlife devices on all of our ambulances.”SETTING THE BENCHMARK FOR MODERN EMSCalhoun County EMS’s decision to fully integrate EOlife into field operations sets an inspiring example for EMS systems nationwide — showing how technology and clinical insight can work hand in hand to elevate care, boost performance, and save more lives.“Its real-time feedback on ventilation quality has transformed both our training sessions and live resuscitation efforts. The ability to instantly and accurately monitor tidal volume and rate has significantly improved our team's performance. For any EMS agency committed to patient care excellence, EOlife is not just a tool — it's a necessity.” adds Mayne.About Archeon MedicalArcheon Medical developed the groundbreaking EOlife range of Ventilation Feedback Devices to enable emergency healthcare responders to deliver safe, effective and guideline compliant manual ventilations to cardio-pulmonary arrest patients. Today, EOlife devices are used around the world in both educational and clinical arenas and are fast becoming the new gold standard in emergency manual ventilation delivery.Contact: Alice Nicolas - archeon-medical.com

