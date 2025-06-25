Oktopost Unveils B2B Social’s Rising 30 2025 Winners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, marketing intelligence, and social listening platform, announced today the winners of its B2B Social’s Rising 30 award, an initiative aimed to spotlight the top 30 in-house social media marketers making waves across LinkedIn on their personal and business brand pages.B2B social media runs on the creativity and consistency of the people behind brand accounts. These individuals bring fresh ideas, bold takes, and personality to a space that is often overlooked, and many have built strong personal brands and communities while doing it. B2B Social’s Rising 30 aims to recognize these individuals, not just for the content they produce but for how they are shaping the conversation around the industries they work in. Chosen from hundreds of submissions, this list is a way for the B2B marketing community to celebrate its own.“We launched B2B Social’s Rising 30 to give credit to the people who often work behind the scenes, the social pros who grow their companies’ presence and provide real business value,” said Adi Krysler, VP marketing of Oktopost. “We were blown away by the response, with hundreds of nominations coming in from across the B2B world. The sheer volume and quality of submissions attest to the immense talent, creativity, and leadership present in this space. Narrowing it down to 30 was no easy task, but it is a testament to the incredible depth of talent in the B2B social media space today.”A panel of B2B social media experts reviewed the nominees, evaluating their impact on their professional LinkedIn profiles. The B2B Social’s Rising 30 aren’t just running social channels; they’re setting the tone for how their brands show up online. This year’s winners have:- Built thriving, engaged LinkedIn communities- Blended strategy and originality in their content- Sparked conversations that matter in B2B and beyond- Mastered the art of personal branding as a career acceleratorThe listed finalists are redefining the boundaries of B2B content with a mix of creativity, storytelling, and video. Whether through sketch-style videos that infuse LinkedIn with energy and humor, behind-the-scenes insights that reveal the human side of their industries, or thoughtful storytelling that bridges strategy with authenticity, each finalist brings a fresh perspective to B2B marketing. Their work not only entertains but also educates and connects, demonstrating how creativity plays a vital role in fostering meaningful brand relationships in the B2B world.For example, Zapier’s Ryan Quindlen’s creative concepts bring energy and entertainment to LinkedIn in a way that helps his audience connect with the brand he represents. In contrast, Carmen Vicente's Gorgias brings a culturally relevant voice to B2B social media with her trend-driven content, making even the most technical topics feel accessible."B2B social often lives in the background, overlooked, undervalued, and rarely celebrated, and it’s time that changed,” said Chloe Maguire, Brand and Social Media Lead at Leapsome and one of this year’s winners. “Being named a Rising 30 is more than a personal win. It’s a win for everyone trying to make B2B social seen. This space matters, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Oktopost and the creators of this list, who are creating visibility and giving it the recognition it deserves."The full list of winners can be viewed here About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals at some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, marketing intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.