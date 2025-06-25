4Life Named Most Innovative Company of Year

4Life: 2025 Most Innovative Company 4Life: The Immune System Company®

The Globee® Awards named 4Life Most Innovative Company of the Year.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GlobeeAwards has named 4Life “Most Innovative Company of the Year,” which has earned the company a 2025 Gold Globee award for its plant-based transfer factor protein discovery, research, and publication.Transfer factors are immune system protein peptides that, historically, have been considered exclusive to mammals and avians. More than five years of research at 4Life has led to two scientific publications showing that plants pass immune information to seeds using analogous immune proteins.“Discovery of Transfer Factors in Plant-Derived Proteins and an In Vitro Assessment of Their Immunological Activities” appeared in Molecules (December 2023). Then, “Transfer Factors from Animal and Plant-Based Sources: A Proteomics Comparison” was published in the Journal of Applied Sciences (April 2025).Authors Vaclav Vetvicka from the University of Louisville Department of Pathology and 4Life Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Vollmer: “This study highlights Brassica napus as a promising plant-based alternative to animal-based transfer factors. Proteomic analysis revealed that Brassica napus shares key peptides, such as defensins, with bovine colostrum.”In late 2024, 4Life won the World Plant-Based Protein Innovation Award. In early 2025, the company was one of three finalists for the NutraIngredients USA Nutrition Research Project Award (winner to be named next month). On June 10, 4Life Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Vollmer announced the company’s discovery of plant-based transfer factors on KUTV 2 news during a FRESH LIVING segment. The 2025 Gold Globee for Most Innovative Company of the Year is 4Life’s most recent honor associated with the discovery, patent application, research, and publication of plant-based transfer factors.4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

4Life: Company Awards Through the Years.

