Foundation 4Life: Legacy

Jenna Lisonbee speaks about her mother & founder of Foundation 4Life, Bianca Lisonbee. Hyderabad, India. February, 2025. David & Jenna Lisonbee. Hyderabad, India. February, 2025.

Founded in 2006 by Bianca Lisonbee (1953-2023), Foundation 4Life is committed to addressing poverty and creating extraordinary opportunities for children.

2024 was another year of sharing light, love and hope with the world. Service is not just something we do here at 4Life; it is the very essence of who we are.” — Jenna Lisonbee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A review of Foundation 4Life , the company’s philanthropic non-profit, identified 2024 as among its most active and successful years.Foundation 4Life committed more than half a million US dollars to communities in 10 countries. Employees and Affiliates joined together in 33 activities worldwide to improve the lives of more than 2,000 children. These programs included home building, community center development, and nutritional campaigns.Director of Foundation 4Life Jenna Lisonbee: “2024 was another year of sharing light, love and hope with the world. Service is not just something we do here at 4Life; it is the very essence of who we are. It is the heart and soul of our Foundation 4Life mission to break the cycle of poverty and uplift vulnerable children around the world.”Last year, founder of Foundation 4Life Bianca Lisonbee was posthumously awarded the prestigious Gold Globee Philanthropist of the Year award as a celebration of her lifelong commitment to service.Lisonbee: “My mother’s unwavering kindness and commitment to helping others captured hearts and inspired everyone who heard her story. This award is far more than a trophy: it is a tribute to a life lived with purpose, compassion, and an unyielding love for others. It serves as a powerful reminder of what is possible when we believe in the power of unity and kindness.”4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

