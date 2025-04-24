Publications of Plant-Based Protein Research

4Life: The Immune System Company. 4Life Founder David Lisonbee.

Two peer-reviewed journals have published research on the 4Life discovery of plant-based transfer factors--a cumulation of five years of scientific inquiry.

4Life discovered transfer factors in egg yolk. We patented a technique for stabilizing the transfer factor molecule in liquid form. Our legacy of research continues into the world of plant proteins.” — 4Life Founder David Lisonbee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two international, peer-reviewed scientific journals have published late-breaking research on the 4Life discovery of plant-based transfer factors. These publications represent the cumulation of more than five years of scientific inquiry.Authors of the academic journal Molecules describe the discovery of transfer factors in plant seeds in the article Discovery of Transfer Factors in Plant-Derived Proteins and an In Vitro Assessment of Their Immunological Activities: “Here, a library of 100 plants with high protein contents was screened to find plant-based proteins that behave like transfer factor….”In the Journal of Applied Sciences, authors Vaclav Vetvicka from the University of Louisville Department of Pathology and 4Life Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Vollmer investigate upcycled protein isolates from Brassica napus (a flowering plant from the mustard or cabbage family) as a potential source for plant-based transfer factor.In Transfer Factors from Animal and Plant-Based Sources: A Proteomics Comparison, Vetyicka and Vollmer write: “This study highlights Brassica napus as a promising plant-based alternative to animal-based transfer factors. Proteomic analysis revealed that Brassica napus shares key peptides, such as defensins, with bovine colostrum.”4Life Founder David Lisonbee : “4Life discovered transfer factors in egg yolk. 4Life developed a patented technique for stabilizing the transfer factor molecule in liquid form. 4Life is the only company in the world to offer a targeted line of transfer factor products. With over 80 worldwide patents, our legacy of research continues into the world of plant proteins.”In late 2024, the World Plant-Based Innovation Awards designated 4Life’s “Plant-based Transfer Factor Research” as winner in the Protein Innovation category.4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

