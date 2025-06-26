1836 Property Management Recognized as #1 in ABJ Best Places to Work Award’s Micro Category

2025 ABJ Best Places to Work 1836pm 1836PM Team in office 1836PM Team

1836 Property Management ranked #1 in ABJ’s 2025 Best Places to Work Micro category for the third year in a row.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year in a row, 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, has been recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Best Place to Work, being ranked as #1 in the Micro category for 2025.The ABJ announced winners recently for the 2025 Best Places to Work in Central Texas at an awards luncheon held at the Kalahari Resort. Nominations were open to any company located in Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.The Micro category, which 1836 Property Management ranked at the top of, includes companies that have between 10 and 24 employees. This represents a big leap for the company, as it ranked #12 in the Micro category in 2024’s ABJ awards.“I am so excited and humbled that we were recognized for the third year in a row among ABJ’s Best Places to Work,” said Matthew Leschber, the broker and founder of 1836 Property Management. “We have always worked hard to build a family-like atmosphere within our company, and that has allowed us to provide excellent service to each of our clients.”Every year, the ABJ accepts nominations for its Best Places to Work awards. Companies are ranked by a proprietary calculation.Quantum Workplace conducts confidential online surveys with employees of the nominees, measuring employee attitudes on six themes: trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement, manager effectiveness, individual needs, and communication and resources.Every response is given on a six-point scale, and the totals are then translated into a 100-point scale to provide the rankings.“We have always strived to make sure that our employees love coming to work every day, as we know they spend a large portion of their days with us,” Leschber said. “It’s extremely pleasing to see that our employees have appreciated that effort and have recognized us for this. Our team will always be central to what we do at 1836 Property Management.”To see the full list of companies recognized on the 2025 Best Places to Work in Central Texas, please visit the ABJ’s website 1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment and financial goals and garner peace of mind through the process.1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com

