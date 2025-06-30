Submit Release
Holland Moran Acquires Ashed Bentronix

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holland Moran Ltd, a leading Israeli importer and supplier of precious metals and industrial raw materials, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the operations of Ashed Bentronix Ltd, a prominent representative and distributor of components and systems in the field of electronics.

"We are excited to welcome Ashed Bentronix to the Holland Moran family," said Shelly Ben-Gal, CEO of Holland Moran Ltd. "Their strong relationships with leading global manufacturers, technical expertise, and marketing capabilities complement our core operations and strategic growth initiatives. The acquisition of Ashed Bentronix broadens the product offering of Holland Moran and extends our activities to electronics.”

Ashed Bentronix has earned a reputation for excellence in representing high-quality international manufacturers in the fields of electronics, defense, and industrial technologies. The company brings a proven track record of fostering long-term partnerships and delivering value-added services to customers throughout Israel.

"As a family business that sought to ensure the continuity of its legacy, we are pleased to have chosen Holland Moran as the steward of the business going forward," said Sharon Cohen of Ashed Bentronix. "The company’s unique positioning and the immense contributions of the founder and former CEO, Dalia Cohen z”l, provide a strong foundation upon which to advance the performance and results achieved to date."

The acquisition of Ashed Bentronix allows Holland Moran to optimize and leverage the combined technical and commercial strengths of both companies, while also supporting Holland Moran’s vision of providing tailored solutions across an ever-broader range of industries, segments and customers.
