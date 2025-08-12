H.N.A Appointed Exclusive Representative of Tozen International in Israel

TIMORIM, ISRAEL, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.N.A (Acoustics and Vibration Control) Ltd., Israel’s leading provider of industrial noise and vibration mitigation solutions, is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive representative of Tozen International, a premier Japanese brand specializing in flexible joints and vibration isolation systems.“We are honored to partner with Tozen, a company renowned for its engineering excellence and commitment to quality,” said Moshik Ben-Shlomo, CEO of H.N.A. “This partnership with Tozen aligns with our mission to provide top-tier solutions in the important area of vibration control and reinforces our commitment to excellence”.Founded in 1972, Tozen has established itself as a leader in the development and production of rubber flexible joints, stainless steel expansion joints, and vibration isolation systems. Their products are widely used in applications ranging from HVAC systems to water and sewage facilities, ensuring safety and comfort in infrastructure worldwide.“This partnership with H.N.A aligns with our mission to provide top-tier solutions in the important area of vibration control across an ever-broader range of geographies”, said Hiroyuki TSUTSUI, Director of Tozen International and General Manager, International Business Division, Tozen Corporation. “We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits HNA’s clients and the local industry at large.”H.N.A, established in 1977 by the late Haim Lieber, has been at the forefront of acoustic and vibration control in Israel. With decades of experience in engineering design, manufacturing, and installation, H.N.A continues to set the standard in its field.For Additional Information:

