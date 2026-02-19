Shiluvim Logistics Appoints Yuval Savich As Chief Executive Officer

Shiluvim Logistics

MODI'IN, ISRAEL, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiluvim Logistics, a leading provider of specialized medical and life sciences distribution services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yuval Savich as its new Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited to have Yuval assume the role of CEO at Shiluvim and are confident that his leadership capabilities and operational experience will contribute significantly to the company’s continued growth and development,” said Mordy Rapaport, the company’s Chairman. “Shiluvim has built a strong reputation in a highly specialized and regulated field, and Yuval’s appointment positions the company well to strengthen its market leadership further, while maintaining the highest professional standards.”Yuval brings with him managerial experience of over a decade in various logistics roles and across complex operational environments. His background and hands-on management approach will support Shiluvim’s ongoing focus on service excellence, operational optimization, and long-term customer relationships.“I am honored to be joining Shiluvim as Chief Executive Officer,” said Yuval Savich. “Shiluvim has earned the trust of its customers through professionalism, reliability, and deep expertise in the handling and distribution of sensitive and hazardous materials, and I look forward to building on these strengths.”Shiluvim Logistics has specialized for over 15 years in the transportation and distribution of medical equipment and life sciences materials. The company serves life sciences manufacturers, laboratories, research institutes, universities, and hospitals requiring secure handling of sensitive and hazardous materials, including temperature-controlled shipments down to minus 80 degrees Celsius, in full regulatory compliance.For Additional Information: https://www.shiluvim.com Media Contact:

