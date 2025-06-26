ModusLink Miami Achieves Top RBA Recognition

ModusLink Logo

Latest Platinum certification from the Responsible Business Alliance highlights ModusLink’s growing global leadership in ethical supply chain management.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP)

We are proud of our Miami team for achieving this Platinum recognition and for exemplifying our shared values around corporate responsibility and ethical excellence.” — Fawaz Khalil, CEO ModusLink Corporation

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is proud to announce that its Miami, USA facility has been awarded Platinum Recognition under the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP). This is the highest honor granted by the RBA, following a detailed third-party audit evaluating the facility’s adherence to the RBA Code of Conduct.The VAP audit is one of the industry’s most comprehensive assessments, measuring performance across five core areas: Labor, Health and Safety, Environmental Impact, Business Ethics, and Management Systems. The ModusLink Miami site received a perfect score of 200, with all Priority, Major, and Minor findings fully closed.“We are proud of our Miami team for achieving this Platinum recognition and for exemplifying our shared values around corporate responsibility and ethical excellence,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “With our Waigaoqiao and now Miami sites earning perfect VAP scores, this milestone reaffirms ModusLink’s commitment to upholding RBA standards across our global operations.”The recognition is part of ModusLink’s ongoing strategy to integrate responsible, sustainable, and transparent practices into every aspect of its supply chain. With this certification, ModusLink joins an elite group of manufacturers worldwide demonstrating leadership in responsible business operations.For more information about ModusLink’s sustainability efforts and global operations, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.