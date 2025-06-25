Eco Estate Jewelry Expands to New Lakeway Location with Massive Moving Sale

Eco Estate Showroom

LAKEWAY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade in its original Lakeway storefront, Eco Estate Jewelry is thrilled to announce its move to a new location in Lakeway that doubles the brand’s square footage and allows for enhanced customer experiences. To mark the occasion, the company is hosting a moving sale featuring extraordinary discounts on estate jewelry—from $20 sterling silver items to $50,000 bridal pieces.This exciting new chapter follows steady growth for Eco Estate Jewelry, including the recent opening of a second store in Bee cave. The new space will also include a private buying area to better accommodate customers looking to sell or repurpose inherited jewelry pieces.“Our new space is a reflection of how much we've grown, but we’ve never lost sight of the community that got us here,” said Alida. “We’re proud to expand right here in Lakeway and invite everyone to celebrate with us during this exciting transition.”A Sale That Celebrates 10 Years of GrowthThe moving sale offers deep discounts on an extensive inventory accumulated over a decade in business. From engagement rings and fine gemstones to collectible vintage pieces and everyday silver jewelry, there’s something for every budget—whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone you love.The sale opened to existing customers during Preview Days from Tuesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 19, before launching to the public on Friday, June 20.Visit Us:Eco Estate Jewelry900 Ranch Rd 620 S A102, Lakeway, TX 78734Phone: 512-814-0574Email: info@ecoestatejewelry.comWebsite: https://ecoestatejewelry.com/ Store Hours:Monday–Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PMSunday: ClosedAbout Eco Estate JewelryFounded in Lakeway, TX, Eco Estate Jewelry offers curated vintage, estate, and modern fine jewelry in a welcoming, community-focused setting. With a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and client care, the store specializes in helping customers celebrate life’s milestones through unique and timeless pieces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.