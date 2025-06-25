Eco Estate Jewelry Expands to New Lakeway Location with Massive Moving Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a decade in its original Lakeway storefront, Eco Estate Jewelry is thrilled to announce its move to a new location in Lakeway that doubles the brand’s square footage and allows for enhanced customer experiences. To mark the occasion, the company is hosting a moving sale featuring extraordinary discounts on estate jewelry—from $20 sterling silver items to $50,000 bridal pieces.
This exciting new chapter follows steady growth for Eco Estate Jewelry, including the recent opening of a second store in Bee cave. The new space will also include a private buying area to better accommodate customers looking to sell or repurpose inherited jewelry pieces.
“Our new space is a reflection of how much we've grown, but we’ve never lost sight of the community that got us here,” said Alida. “We’re proud to expand right here in Lakeway and invite everyone to celebrate with us during this exciting transition.”
A Sale That Celebrates 10 Years of Growth
The moving sale offers deep discounts on an extensive inventory accumulated over a decade in business. From engagement rings and fine gemstones to collectible vintage pieces and everyday silver jewelry, there’s something for every budget—whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone you love.
The sale opened to existing customers during Preview Days from Tuesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 19, before launching to the public on Friday, June 20.
Visit Us:
Eco Estate Jewelry
900 Ranch Rd 620 S A102, Lakeway, TX 78734
Phone: 512-814-0574
Email: info@ecoestatejewelry.com
Website: https://ecoestatejewelry.com/
Store Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday: Closed
About Eco Estate Jewelry
Founded in Lakeway, TX, Eco Estate Jewelry offers curated vintage, estate, and modern fine jewelry in a welcoming, community-focused setting. With a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and client care, the store specializes in helping customers celebrate life’s milestones through unique and timeless pieces.
Emily Snelling
This exciting new chapter follows steady growth for Eco Estate Jewelry, including the recent opening of a second store in Bee cave. The new space will also include a private buying area to better accommodate customers looking to sell or repurpose inherited jewelry pieces.
“Our new space is a reflection of how much we've grown, but we’ve never lost sight of the community that got us here,” said Alida. “We’re proud to expand right here in Lakeway and invite everyone to celebrate with us during this exciting transition.”
A Sale That Celebrates 10 Years of Growth
The moving sale offers deep discounts on an extensive inventory accumulated over a decade in business. From engagement rings and fine gemstones to collectible vintage pieces and everyday silver jewelry, there’s something for every budget—whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone you love.
The sale opened to existing customers during Preview Days from Tuesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 19, before launching to the public on Friday, June 20.
Visit Us:
Eco Estate Jewelry
900 Ranch Rd 620 S A102, Lakeway, TX 78734
Phone: 512-814-0574
Email: info@ecoestatejewelry.com
Website: https://ecoestatejewelry.com/
Store Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday: Closed
About Eco Estate Jewelry
Founded in Lakeway, TX, Eco Estate Jewelry offers curated vintage, estate, and modern fine jewelry in a welcoming, community-focused setting. With a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and client care, the store specializes in helping customers celebrate life’s milestones through unique and timeless pieces.
Emily Snelling
Loudr Marketing Agency
+1 678-841-6114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.