Skalet Family Jewelers Announces Going Out of Business Sale, Celebrating Four Generations of Craftsmanship and Community

Skalet Family Jewelers

A heartfelt thank you to generations of customers in Sacramento, California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than four generations of artistry and personalized service, Howard Skalet, of Skalet Family Jewelers , has announced his retirement. In celebration of this milestone, the beloved jeweler will host a Retirement and Going Out of Business Sale beginning October 31, inviting customers to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event and enjoy exceptional savings on fine jewelry and custom creations.Since 1897, Skalet Family Jewelers has been a cornerstone of craftsmanship. As a certified gemologist and designer, Howard Skalet built his reputation on designing and hand-crafting one-of-a-kind pieces for his customers. His passion for custom jewelry and his genuine connection with each client have made the store a fixture of warmth and trust in the community.“To our customers, thank you for letting us share the special moments with you,” said Howard. “We’ve laughed together, cried together, and celebrated life’s milestones side-by-side. It’s been our honor to be part of your stories and your families for so many years.”For more than 100 years, Skalet Family Jewelers has specialized in custom-made fine jewelry, using hand-selected gemstones and precious metals to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind designs. Each piece reflects Howard's eye for detail, deep gemological expertise, beautifully created with Todd Sullivan, Master Goldsmith, and dedication to quality that transcends trends and generations.This retirement sale marks more than the end of a chapter, it’s a celebration of the countless relationships and memories made over the years.The public is warmly invited to visit Skalet Family Jewelers during the event to celebrate Howard’s legacy, explore exquisite collections, and discover custom pieces. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase from a curated selection of jewelry at exceptional values while joining the Skalets in honoring four generations of artistry and friendship.Event Details:Skalet Family Jewelers Retirement SaleBegins: October 31Location: 935 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814Website: https://www.skaletjewelers.com/ About Skalet JewelersFounded in 1897, Skalet Family Jewelers has served the community for more than 40 years, offering exceptional custom jewelry design, expert repair, and personal service. Known for its artistry, integrity, and craftsmanship, the store continues to reflect Howard’s lifelong passion for gemology and design. Each piece created is a testament to the enduring beauty of handcrafted jewelry and the deep relationships built one customer at a time.

