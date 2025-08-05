Bellinger's Jewelers Bids Farewell After 50 Years of Celebrating Life's Milestones

Bellinger's Jewelers

One Final Celebration: Closing Sale Begins August 5

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After five decades of serving the Delaware community with fine jewelry and professional service, Bellinger's Jewelers will be closing its doors. Owners Dale and Nancy Bellinger have announced their retirement and will commemorate the occasion with a once in a lifetime store closing sale beginning Tuesday, August 5.The Bellinger family's journey in the jewelry industry began in 1946, when Dale's parents, Glenn and Bernice Bellinger, opened a small trade shop. That modest shop grew into one of the largest in the Washington DC metro area before the family decided to pursue their longtime dream of living near the coast.In 1974, the Bellingers moved to Rehoboth Beach and opened what was then called Ye Ole Jewel Shoppe. Six years later, Dale and Nancy, newly graduated from Bowman's in Lancaster PA, joined the family business. Dale began a five year apprenticeship under his father, while Nancy brought her own flair for service and design, drawing from her roots in Salisbury Maryland.Together, Dale and Nancy built a legacy rooted in craftsmanship, community, and care. For 50 years, Bellinger's Jewelers has been a trusted part of life's most important moments from engagements and anniversaries to birthdays and holidays in the Rehoboth Beach community."While jewelry styles have changed over the years, our commitment to quality and service never has," said Dale Bellinger. "To all of you I’ve had the pleasure of serving, thank you for allowing me to share in your joys, your milestones, and your memories. See you on the beach!"Nancy echoed the sentiment: "After 50 wonderful years, your support and loyalty have meant the world to me. It’s been an honor to be part of your stories. Thank you for trusting us over the decades. We close this chapter with deep gratitude."The Bellingers invite the entire community to join them in celebrating their incredible journey during the storewide retirement sale. Exceptional discounts will be offered on their entire inventory of fine jewelry, making this a rare opportunity to own a piece of Rehoboth Beach history.The sale begins Tuesday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. at Bellinger's Jewelers, Rehoboth Beach.Address:Bellinger’s Jewelers20747 Coastal Hwy,Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971Store Hours:Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5pmSunday & Monday: Closed

