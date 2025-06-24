Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 982
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - than the previous license year. In the event the commission
fails to establish seasons and bag limits for a license year
beginning in a leap year, the seasons shall open and close
two calendar days earlier than the previous license year.
* * *
§ 2122. Report to commission officer.
Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than
raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within
24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an
officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,
time and place of the killing, the number of species killed
[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each
carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system
that allows a person assigned to remove deer for crop damage
purposes to report each harvest to an officer of the commission
via a toll-free telephone number, online application or publicly
accessible Internet website.
§ 2125. Surrender of carcass [to commission officer].
Except as otherwise provided in this subchapter, the entire
carcass, including the head and hide[,] of all big game animals
and the entire carcass of any other game or wildlife, other than
raccoons, less entrails, shall be made available, unless
otherwise directed by an officer of the commission, intact[,
less entrails,] to any commission officer calling for them[.] or
delivered to a processor for final disposition. As used in this
section, the term "processor" means a location specified by the
commission that is willing to accept donations of animals taken
under this chapter.
Section 3. Section 2126(a) heading of Title 34 is amended
and subsections (a) and (b) are amended by adding paragraphs to
20250SB0067PN0982 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.