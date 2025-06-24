Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 984
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.
950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Expiration of exemption.--After the expiration of the
one-year period, all guidelines shall expire and shall be
replaced by regulations that shall have been promulgated,
adopted and published as provided by law.
Section 13. Annual appropriation and funding sources.
(a) Estimate of expenditures.--Before November 1 of each
year, the employee ownership advocate shall estimate the total
expenditures for the office and submit the estimate to the
Governor in accordance with section 610 of the act of April 9,
1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929. At the same time the office submits the estimate to the
Governor, the office shall also submit the estimate to the
General Assembly. The following apply:
(1) The employee ownership advocate shall be afforded an
opportunity to appear before the Governor, the Appropriations
Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations Committee of
the House of Representatives regarding the estimate.
(2) For each fiscal year, the office shall calculate the
office's proposed appropriation by subtracting the unspent
portion of the office's budget for the previous fiscal year
from the total appropriation that was approved by the General
Assembly. The remainder shall be allocated to the department
for the next fiscal year.
