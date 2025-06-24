Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 984

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.

950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(b) Expiration of exemption.--After the expiration of the

one-year period, all guidelines shall expire and shall be

replaced by regulations that shall have been promulgated,

adopted and published as provided by law.

Section 13. Annual appropriation and funding sources.

(a) Estimate of expenditures.--Before November 1 of each

year, the employee ownership advocate shall estimate the total

expenditures for the office and submit the estimate to the

Governor in accordance with section 610 of the act of April 9,

1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929. At the same time the office submits the estimate to the

Governor, the office shall also submit the estimate to the

General Assembly. The following apply:

(1) The employee ownership advocate shall be afforded an

opportunity to appear before the Governor, the Appropriations

Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations Committee of

the House of Representatives regarding the estimate.

(2) For each fiscal year, the office shall calculate the

office's proposed appropriation by subtracting the unspent

portion of the office's budget for the previous fiscal year

from the total appropriation that was approved by the General

Assembly. The remainder shall be allocated to the department

for the next fiscal year.

