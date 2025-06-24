Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 986

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 55

PRINTER'S NO. 986

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

101

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, KANE AND

DUSH, JANUARY 22, 2025

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114),

entitled "An act establishing a unified workforce development

system; restructuring certain administrative functions,

procedures and entities; transferring workforce development

functions of Commonwealth agencies; establishing the

Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board; providing for

critical job training grants, for program quality and

performance for workforce development programs, for workforce

leadership grants and for industry partnerships; and

authorizing local workforce development boards," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;

and, in local workforce development areas and regions and

local workforce development boards, further providing for

plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for

technical assistance and data availability and for local

performance accountability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001

(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24