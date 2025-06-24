Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 986
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
101
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, KANE AND
DUSH, JANUARY 22, 2025
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114),
entitled "An act establishing a unified workforce development
system; restructuring certain administrative functions,
procedures and entities; transferring workforce development
functions of Commonwealth agencies; establishing the
Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board; providing for
critical job training grants, for program quality and
performance for workforce development programs, for workforce
leadership grants and for industry partnerships; and
authorizing local workforce development boards," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;
and, in local workforce development areas and regions and
local workforce development boards, further providing for
plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for
technical assistance and data availability and for local
performance accountability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001
(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
