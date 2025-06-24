Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 987

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 823

PRINTER'S NO. 987

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

766

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, FONTANA AND STEFANO, MAY 22, 2025

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to licensing, providing for child care center

attendance eligibility; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Article X of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subarticle to read:

(e) Child Care Center

Section 1090. Attendance Eligibility.--(a) Notwithstanding

55 Pa. Code § 3270.3a (relating to applicability-statement of

policy), 55 Pa. Code Ch. 3270 (relating to child care centers)

shall not apply to a part-day school-age program for children

who meet any of the following:

(1) Who, ninety days before the beginning of the upcoming

school year, are eligible to attend kindergarten in the upcoming

school year, as defined by the local school district's age

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19