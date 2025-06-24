Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 985

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 25, 509, 917 PRINTER'S NO. 985 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 64 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS- HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025 SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED, JUNE 24, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military leave of absence, further providing for military family relief assistance; in veteran- owned small businesses, providing for veteran-owned business logotype; and imposing a penalty. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 7319(g) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 7319. Military family relief assistance. * * * (g) Use of fund money.--The moneys contained in the fund are hereby appropriated on a continuing basis to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for the exclusive use of carrying out the purposes of this section and for making payments under section 9622(l) 9622(J) (relating to veteran-owned business logotype). * * * Section 2. Chapter 96 of Title 51 is amended by adding a <--<-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

