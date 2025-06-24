Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 985
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 25, 509, 917
PRINTER'S NO. 985
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
64
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in military leave of absence, further
providing for military family relief assistance; in veteran-
owned small businesses, providing for veteran-owned business
logotype; and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7319(g) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 7319. Military family relief assistance.
* * *
(g) Use of fund money.--The moneys contained in the fund are
hereby appropriated on a continuing basis to the Department of
Military and Veterans Affairs for the exclusive use of carrying
out the purposes of this section and for making payments under
section 9622(l) 9622(J) (relating to veteran-owned business
logotype).
* * *
Section 2. Chapter 96 of Title 51 is amended by adding a
Legal Disclaimer:
