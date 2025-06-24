Submit Release
Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 985

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 25, 509, 917

PRINTER'S NO. 985

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

64

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in military leave of absence, further

providing for military family relief assistance; in veteran-

owned small businesses, providing for veteran-owned business

logotype; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7319(g) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 7319. Military family relief assistance.

* * *

(g) Use of fund money.--The moneys contained in the fund are

hereby appropriated on a continuing basis to the Department of

Military and Veterans Affairs for the exclusive use of carrying

out the purposes of this section and for making payments under

section 9622(l) 9622(J) (relating to veteran-owned business

logotype).

* * *

Section 2. Chapter 96 of Title 51 is amended by adding a

<--<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

