Senate Bill 873 Printer's Number 989
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 989
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
873
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL AND MASTRIANO,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "local agency" in section 102
of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the
Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Local agency." Any of the following:
(1) Any political subdivision, intermediate unit,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
