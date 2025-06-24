Senate Bill 873 Printer's Number 989

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 989

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

873

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL AND MASTRIANO,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "local agency" in section 102

of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the

Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Local agency." Any of the following:

(1) Any political subdivision, intermediate unit,

