Senate Bill 876 Printer's Number 990

Section 3. Establishment.

"Unit." An owner-occupied residential property.

Section 3. Establishment.

The Pennsylvania Home Preservation Grant Program is

established in the department for the purpose of providing

grants to local governments to improve existing housing stock in

this Commonwealth.

Section 4. Eligible applicants.

Consistent with section 10, a local government or a

combination of local governments, as determined by the

department, that have experience creating or implementing

programs that restore or rehabilitate existing housing stock,

shall be eligible to apply for a grant under this act. Nothing

in this section shall be construed to prohibit a local

government that receives a grant from the program from

subgranting the money to another entity approved by the

department to perform any of the purposes specified in section

5. A local government that subgrants money received under the

program to another entity shall notify the department. The

department shall maintain a list of the applicants and

subgrantees' public contact information on the publicly

accessible Internet website of the department.

Section 5. Eligible uses.

Money awarded under the program shall be used to create or

implement programs that will restore or rehabilitate existing

housing stock in this Commonwealth under section 6. Eligible

applicants may use up to 10% of the grant award for

administration-related expenses, including personnel expenses.

The department may award additional grant money for the

administration of applications submitted jointly by two or more

