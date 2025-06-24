Senate Bill 879 Printer's Number 991
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (c) Civil penalty.--A person who violates this section shall
be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $5 per balloon
released. The civil penalty shall be paid into the Game Fund
established under section 521 (relating to establishment and use
of Game Fund).
(d) Exceptions.--This section shall not apply to the
following:
(1) A balloon released by or on behalf of a higher
education institution, an agency of the Commonwealth or the
United States or under a contract with the Commonwealth, the
United States or any other State, territory or government for
educational research or scientific or meteorological
purposes.
(2) A hot air balloon that is recovered after launch.
(3) A balloon released indoors, unless released with
knowledge of an area open to the outdoor atmosphere that is
in the immediate vicinity of the release.
(4) A balloon that is attached to a radio tracking
device.
(5) A balloon that is released on the basis of a
person's religious beliefs, practices or observances, as
determined by rule of the commission properly regulated under
section 2102 (relating to regulations), if prior written
approval and a proper permit for balloon release is obtained
through a government entity pursuant to the government
entity's permitting process.
(6) A balloon that is either biodegradable or
photodegradable, as determined by rule of the commission
properly regulated under section 2102.
(e) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
20250SB0879PN0991 - 2 -
