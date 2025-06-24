Senate Bill 879 Printer's Number 991

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (c) Civil penalty.--A person who violates this section shall

be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $5 per balloon

released. The civil penalty shall be paid into the Game Fund

established under section 521 (relating to establishment and use

of Game Fund).

(d) Exceptions.--This section shall not apply to the

following:

(1) A balloon released by or on behalf of a higher

education institution, an agency of the Commonwealth or the

United States or under a contract with the Commonwealth, the

United States or any other State, territory or government for

educational research or scientific or meteorological

purposes.

(2) A hot air balloon that is recovered after launch.

(3) A balloon released indoors, unless released with

knowledge of an area open to the outdoor atmosphere that is

in the immediate vicinity of the release.

(4) A balloon that is attached to a radio tracking

device.

(5) A balloon that is released on the basis of a

person's religious beliefs, practices or observances, as

determined by rule of the commission properly regulated under

section 2102 (relating to regulations), if prior written

approval and a proper permit for balloon release is obtained

through a government entity pursuant to the government

entity's permitting process.

(6) A balloon that is either biodegradable or

photodegradable, as determined by rule of the commission

properly regulated under section 2102.

(e) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

20250SB0879PN0991 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30