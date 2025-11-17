Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1312

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1312

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1095

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND DUSH, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in Pennsylvania Rural

Health Redesign Center Authority, further providing for

definitions, for Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center

Authority, for powers and duties, for roles of participating

payers, for roles of participant rural hospitals and for data

collection and retention; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "eligible hospital services,"

"global budget," "global budget model," "participant rural

hospital," "participating payer" and "rural hospital

transformation plan" in section 1403-D of the act of June 13,

1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are

amended and the section is amended by adding definitions to

read:

Section 1403-D. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

