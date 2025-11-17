Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1312
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1312
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1095
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND DUSH, NOVEMBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, NOVEMBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in Pennsylvania Rural
Health Redesign Center Authority, further providing for
definitions, for Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center
Authority, for powers and duties, for roles of participating
payers, for roles of participant rural hospitals and for data
collection and retention; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "eligible hospital services,"
"global budget," "global budget model," "participant rural
hospital," "participating payer" and "rural hospital
transformation plan" in section 1403-D of the act of June 13,
1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are
amended and the section is amended by adding definitions to
read:
Section 1403-D. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
