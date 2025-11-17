Senate Bill 1089 Printer's Number 1313

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - "Municipal corporation." As defined in 8 Pa.C.S. § 101.1

(relating to definitions).

"Public space." Any property that is owned or leased, in

whole or in part, by the Commonwealth or a municipality or any

property upon which there is an easement for public use and that

is held open to the public, or any Federal land that is open to

the public, where State or local law enforcement has

jurisdiction to enforce State or local laws, including plazas,

courtyards, parking lots, sidewalks, public transportation

facilities and services, public buildings, shopping centers,

underpasses and lands adjacent to roadways and parks.

"Recreational vehicle." A travel trailer, camping trailer,

park trailer, camper, camper motor home or similar accommodation

that is primarily designed as temporary living quarters for

recreational camping or for seasonal or travel use and either

has its own motor power or is mounted on or drawn by another

vehicle.

§ 70A02. Permitted use of public space.

(a) Public spaces.--An individual experiencing homelessness

may use public spaces for life-sustaining activities if the

activities do not obstruct a public walkway or public street in

a manner that pedestrians or vehicles cannot pass, unless

sufficient adequate alternative indoor space is available to the

individual experiencing homelessness in a municipal corporation

and has been offered to the individual, including transportation

for the individual and the individual's belongings.

(b) Private property.--An individual experiencing

homelessness may use private property for life-sustaining

activities with the verbal or written permission of the property

owner, unless sufficient adequate alternative indoor space is

20250SB1089PN1313 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30