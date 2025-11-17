Senate Bill 1089 Printer's Number 1313
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - "Municipal corporation." As defined in 8 Pa.C.S. § 101.1
(relating to definitions).
"Public space." Any property that is owned or leased, in
whole or in part, by the Commonwealth or a municipality or any
property upon which there is an easement for public use and that
is held open to the public, or any Federal land that is open to
the public, where State or local law enforcement has
jurisdiction to enforce State or local laws, including plazas,
courtyards, parking lots, sidewalks, public transportation
facilities and services, public buildings, shopping centers,
underpasses and lands adjacent to roadways and parks.
"Recreational vehicle." A travel trailer, camping trailer,
park trailer, camper, camper motor home or similar accommodation
that is primarily designed as temporary living quarters for
recreational camping or for seasonal or travel use and either
has its own motor power or is mounted on or drawn by another
vehicle.
§ 70A02. Permitted use of public space.
(a) Public spaces.--An individual experiencing homelessness
may use public spaces for life-sustaining activities if the
activities do not obstruct a public walkway or public street in
a manner that pedestrians or vehicles cannot pass, unless
sufficient adequate alternative indoor space is available to the
individual experiencing homelessness in a municipal corporation
and has been offered to the individual, including transportation
for the individual and the individual's belongings.
(b) Private property.--An individual experiencing
homelessness may use private property for life-sustaining
activities with the verbal or written permission of the property
owner, unless sufficient adequate alternative indoor space is
20250SB1089PN1313 - 4 -
