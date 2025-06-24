Senate Bill 880 Printer's Number 992

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 992

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

880

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,

PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS,

CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, LAUGHLIN, MILLER, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA,

COLLETT, VOGEL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA, JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for access device security.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Article IV of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subarticle to read:

(n) Access Device Security

Section 494. Report of Theft.--(a) If a recipient discovers

that the access device of the recipient has been stolen and used

by another person, including through skimming, resulting in

financial detriment to the recipient, the recipient shall report

the theft and use to the department, through a verified

statement in the form and manner prescribed by the department,

as soon as practicable after the discovery of the theft and use.

(b) The department may investigate a claim of theft and use

