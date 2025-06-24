Senate Bill 880 Printer's Number 992
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 992
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
880
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STREET, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,
PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS,
CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, LAUGHLIN, MILLER, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA,
COLLETT, VOGEL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA, JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for access device security.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article IV of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subarticle to read:
(n) Access Device Security
Section 494. Report of Theft.--(a) If a recipient discovers
that the access device of the recipient has been stolen and used
by another person, including through skimming, resulting in
financial detriment to the recipient, the recipient shall report
the theft and use to the department, through a verified
statement in the form and manner prescribed by the department,
as soon as practicable after the discovery of the theft and use.
(b) The department may investigate a claim of theft and use
