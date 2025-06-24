Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,112 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 881 Printer's Number 993

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 993

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

881

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in bases of jurisdiction

and interstate and international procedure, further providing

for assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this

Commonwealth with respect to service and for issuance of

subpoena; in commencement of proceedings, further providing

for authority of officers of another state to arrest in this

Commonwealth; and, in detainers and extradition, further

providing for definitions, for duty of Governor with respect

to fugitives from justice and for presigned waiver of

extradition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 5324(a), 5335(b) and 8922 of Title 42 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 5324. Assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this

Commonwealth with respect to service.

(a) General rule.--[A]

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a court of

record of this Commonwealth may order service upon any person

who is domiciled or can be found within this Commonwealth of

any document issued in connection with a matter in a tribunal

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 881 Printer's Number 993

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more