Senate Bill 881 Printer's Number 993

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in bases of jurisdiction

and interstate and international procedure, further providing

for assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this

Commonwealth with respect to service and for issuance of

subpoena; in commencement of proceedings, further providing

for authority of officers of another state to arrest in this

Commonwealth; and, in detainers and extradition, further

providing for definitions, for duty of Governor with respect

to fugitives from justice and for presigned waiver of

extradition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 5324(a), 5335(b) and 8922 of Title 42 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 5324. Assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this

Commonwealth with respect to service.

(a) General rule.--[A]

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a court of

record of this Commonwealth may order service upon any person

who is domiciled or can be found within this Commonwealth of

any document issued in connection with a matter in a tribunal

