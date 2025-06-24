Senate Bill 885 Printer's Number 997

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - hospital, clinic, center, medical school, medical training

institution, health care facility, physician's office,

infirmary, dispensary, ambulatory surgical treatment center or

other institution or location that provides reproductive health

services, including an employee, volunteer or contractor of the

provider of the reproductive health services.

"Reproductive health services." Medical, surgical,

counseling or referral services relating to the human

reproductive system, including services relating to pregnancy,

contraception or the termination of pregnancy.

"Substitute address." The official address of the department

or a confidential address designated by the department.

§ 56A03. Establishment and administration of program.

(a) Establishment.--The Reproductive Health Services Address

Confidentiality Program is established within the department.

Upon filing an application and certification by the department

under section 56A05 (relating to application and certification

process), a program participant shall receive a confidential

substitute address provided by the department, which shall

utilize a post office box number.

(b) Administration.--The department shall forward all of a

program participant's first class, registered and certified mail

to the program participant at no expense to the program

participant within three business days of receipt of the mail.

The department may arrange to receive and forward other classes

or kinds of the program participant's mail at the program

participant's expense.

(c) Notice.--Upon certification by the department under

section 56A05(b), the department shall provide a notice of

participation and the program participant's substitute address

20250SB0885PN0997 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30