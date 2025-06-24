Senate Bill 886 Printer's Number 998
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - practice osteopathic medicine under the act of October 5,
1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the Osteopathic Medical
Practice Act, or any other licensed health care
practitioner or health care provider in a civil action or
proceeding, including a preliminary hearing, or in an
investigation or a proceeding by a district attorney or
an agency.
(vi) The provisions of section 111 of the act of
July 9, 1976 (P.L.817, No.143), known as the Mental
Health Procedures Act, or section 8 of the act of April
14, 1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the Pennsylvania Drug
and Alcohol Abuse Control Act.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Agency." As defined in section 102 of the act of February
14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law .
"Covered entity." As defined in 45 CFR 160.103 (relating to
definitions).
"Reproductive health care services." Medical, surgical,
counseling or referral services relating to the human
reproductive system, including services relating to pregnancy,
contraception or the termination of pregnancy.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
