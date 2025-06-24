Senate Bill 888 Printer's Number 1000

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - evaluation of licensure status, education, training, experience,

competence and professional judgment.

"Federally qualified health center." A federally qualified

health center as defined in 42 U.S.C. § 1396d(l)(2)(B) (relating

to definitions) or a federally qualified health center look-

alike that is a participating provider with the Department of

Human Services under the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21),

known as the Human Services Code.

"Health care practitioner." As defined under section 103 of

the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health

Care Facilities Act. The term shall include:

(1) A health care practitioner at a federally qualified

health center.

(2) An individual who engages in the practice of

dentistry as defined in section 2 of the act of May 1, 1933

(P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law.

"Health insurer." As follows:

(1) An entity that contracts or offers to contract to

provide, deliver, arrange for, pay for or reimburse any of

the costs of health care services in exchange for a premium,

including a Medicaid managed care organization as defined in

42 U.S.C. § 1396b(m)(1)(A) (relating to payment to states),

and an entity licensed under any of the following:

(i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.

(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,

No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization

Act.

(iii) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan

corporations).

