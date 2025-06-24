Senate Bill 888 Printer's Number 1000
competence and professional judgment.
"Federally qualified health center." A federally qualified
health center as defined in 42 U.S.C. § 1396d(l)(2)(B) (relating
to definitions) or a federally qualified health center look-
alike that is a participating provider with the Department of
Human Services under the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21),
known as the Human Services Code.
"Health care practitioner." As defined under section 103 of
the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health
Care Facilities Act. The term shall include:
(1) A health care practitioner at a federally qualified
health center.
(2) An individual who engages in the practice of
dentistry as defined in section 2 of the act of May 1, 1933
(P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law.
"Health insurer." As follows:
(1) An entity that contracts or offers to contract to
provide, deliver, arrange for, pay for or reimburse any of
the costs of health care services in exchange for a premium,
including a Medicaid managed care organization as defined in
42 U.S.C. § 1396b(m)(1)(A) (relating to payment to states),
and an entity licensed under any of the following:
(i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.
(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,
No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization
Act.
(iii) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan
corporations).
