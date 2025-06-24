Senate Bill 889 Printer's Number 1001
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1001
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
889
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, STREET, COMITTA, HUGHES,
KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, MUTH
AND L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),
entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay
because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the
Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"
further providing for definitions, for wage rates and for
collection of unpaid wages.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(a) of the act of December 17, 1959
(P.L.1913, No.694), known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended and
the section is amended by adding subsections to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--(a) The term "employe," as used in
this act, shall mean any person employed for hire in any
[lawful] business, industry, trade or profession, or in any
other [lawful] enterprise in which individuals are gainfully
employed; including individuals employed by the Commonwealth or
any of its political subdivisions, including public bodies[:
Provided, however, That the term "employe" as used in this act
shall not apply to any person or persons who is or are subject
