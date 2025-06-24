Senate Bill 882 Printer's Number 994
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 994
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
882
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in dockets, indices and
other records, further providing for enforcement of foreign
judgments.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4306(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 4306. Enforcement of foreign judgments.
* * *
(b) Filing and status of foreign judgments.--[A]
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a copy of
any foreign judgment including the docket entries incidental
thereto authenticated in accordance with act of Congress or
this title may be filed in the office of the clerk of any
court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. The clerk shall
treat the foreign judgment in the same manner as a judgment
of any court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. A judgment
