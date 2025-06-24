Submit Release
Senate Bill 882 Printer's Number 994

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 994

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

882

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in dockets, indices and

other records, further providing for enforcement of foreign

judgments.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4306(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 4306. Enforcement of foreign judgments.

* * *

(b) Filing and status of foreign judgments.--[A]

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a copy of

any foreign judgment including the docket entries incidental

thereto authenticated in accordance with act of Congress or

this title may be filed in the office of the clerk of any

court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. The clerk shall

treat the foreign judgment in the same manner as a judgment

of any court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. A judgment

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

