Senate Bill 883 Printer's Number 995

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 995

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

883

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and

duties, providing for limitations on licensure

disqualification and discipline.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3121. Limitations on licensure disqualification and

discipline.

(a) Circumstances.-- No person may be disqualified from

licensure or subject to discipline by a licensing board or

licensing commission due to any of the following circumstances:

(1) The applicant or license, certificate, registration

or permit holder provided or assisted in the provision of

reproductive health care services.

(2) As consequence of a judgment, discipline or other

sanction intended to be imposed or imposed under the laws of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 883 Printer's Number 995

