Senate Bill 883 Printer's Number 995
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 995
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
883
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and
duties, providing for limitations on licensure
disqualification and discipline.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3121. Limitations on licensure disqualification and
discipline.
(a) Circumstances.-- No person may be disqualified from
licensure or subject to discipline by a licensing board or
licensing commission due to any of the following circumstances:
(1) The applicant or license, certificate, registration
or permit holder provided or assisted in the provision of
reproductive health care services.
(2) As consequence of a judgment, discipline or other
sanction intended to be imposed or imposed under the laws of
