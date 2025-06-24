Senate Bill 883 Printer's Number 995

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 995 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 883 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, JUNE 24, 2025 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, JUNE 24, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties, providing for limitations on licensure disqualification and discipline. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 3121. Limitations on licensure disqualification and discipline. (a) Circumstances.-- No person may be disqualified from licensure or subject to discipline by a licensing board or licensing commission due to any of the following circumstances: (1) The applicant or license, certificate, registration or permit holder provided or assisted in the provision of reproductive health care services. (2) As consequence of a judgment, discipline or other sanction intended to be imposed or imposed under the laws of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

