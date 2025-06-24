Senate Bill 884 Printer's Number 996

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 996 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 884 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, JUNE 24, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 24, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled "An act reforming the law on medical professional liability; providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund; abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications, limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional liability insurance; providing for medical licensure regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties; and making repeals," in insurance, prohibiting certain adverse actions against legal reproductive health care. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 747.1. Adverse actions against legal reproductive health care. (a) Prohibition.--An insurer providing medical professional 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

