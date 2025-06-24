Senate Bill 884 Printer's Number 996
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 996
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
884
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled
"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;
providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the
Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;
abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional
liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,
limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the
Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical
professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for
medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint
Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional
liability insurance; providing for medical licensure
regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;
and making repeals," in insurance, prohibiting certain
adverse actions against legal reproductive health care.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known
as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare)
Act, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 747.1. Adverse actions against legal reproductive
health care.
(a) Prohibition.--An insurer providing medical professional
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.