Senate Bill 887 Printer's Number 999

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 999

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

887

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the use of the name of the prescriber's health

care practice instead of the name of the prescriber on the

prescription label for certain pharmaceuticals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Ensuring

Reproductive Freedom by Shielding Our Providers Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Dispenser." A person lawfully authorized to dispense mail

order and Internet sales of pharmaceuticals in this

Commonwealth.

"Pharmacy." As defined in the act of September 27, 1961

(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act.

