Senate Bill 887 Printer's Number 999
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 999
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
887
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
COLLETT, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for the use of the name of the prescriber's health
care practice instead of the name of the prescriber on the
prescription label for certain pharmaceuticals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Ensuring
Reproductive Freedom by Shielding Our Providers Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Dispenser." A person lawfully authorized to dispense mail
order and Internet sales of pharmaceuticals in this
Commonwealth.
"Pharmacy." As defined in the act of September 27, 1961
(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act.
