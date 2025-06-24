Submit Release
Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1002

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1002

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

891

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, MASTRIANO, BAKER AND VOGEL, JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An

act relating to the practice of professional nursing;

providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation

and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for

their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such

licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing

penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for

examinations and certificates; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5 of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317,

No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 5. Examinations and Certificates.--* * *

(f) The Board shall immediately admit to examination an

eligible applicant who has satisfactorily completed a nursing

education program approved and listed under sections 6.1 and 6.2

for the preparation of registered professional nurses upon

receipt of a nursing education verification under this

subsection. The approved nursing education program shall submit

the nursing education verification to the Board immediately upon

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

