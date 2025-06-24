Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1002
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1002
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
891
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, MASTRIANO, BAKER AND VOGEL, JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of professional nursing;
providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation
and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for
their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such
licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing
penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for
examinations and certificates; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5 of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317,
No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 5. Examinations and Certificates.--* * *
(f) The Board shall immediately admit to examination an
eligible applicant who has satisfactorily completed a nursing
education program approved and listed under sections 6.1 and 6.2
for the preparation of registered professional nurses upon
receipt of a nursing education verification under this
subsection. The approved nursing education program shall submit
the nursing education verification to the Board immediately upon
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.