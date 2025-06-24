Submit Release
Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1003

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - "Blow-dry styling" means the practice of shampooing,

conditioning, drying, arranging, curling, straightening or

styling hair using only mechanical devices or topical agents,

such as hairsprays, balms, oils or serums. The term:

(1) Includes the use and styling of hair extensions, hair

pieces or wigs.

(2) Excludes cutting hair or the application of dyes,

bleach, reactive chemicals, keratin treatments or other

preparations to color or alter the structure of hair.

(3) Is distinct from the practice of cosmetology.

* * *

"Braiding" means intertwining the hair in a systematic motion

to create patterns in a three-dimensional form, inverting the

hair against the scalp along part of a straight or curved row of

intertwined hair or twisting the hair in a systematic motion,

and includes extending the hair with natural or synthetic hair

fibers. The term:

(1) Includes the practice of utilizing a technique that

results in tension on hair roots of an individual, such as

twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking or braiding of

the hair.

(2) Is distinct from the practice of cosmetology.

* * *

"Cosmetology" includes [any or all] work done for

compensation by any person, which work is generally and usually

performed by cosmetologists, which work is for the

[embellishment, cleanliness and] beautification of the human

hair, such as [arranging, braiding, dressing, curling, waving,]

permanent waving, [cleansing,] permanent curling, cutting,

singeing, bleaching, coloring, pressing, or similar work thereon

20250SB0892PN1003 - 2 -

