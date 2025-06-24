Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1003
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - "Blow-dry styling" means the practice of shampooing,
conditioning, drying, arranging, curling, straightening or
styling hair using only mechanical devices or topical agents,
such as hairsprays, balms, oils or serums. The term:
(1) Includes the use and styling of hair extensions, hair
pieces or wigs.
(2) Excludes cutting hair or the application of dyes,
bleach, reactive chemicals, keratin treatments or other
preparations to color or alter the structure of hair.
(3) Is distinct from the practice of cosmetology.
* * *
"Braiding" means intertwining the hair in a systematic motion
to create patterns in a three-dimensional form, inverting the
hair against the scalp along part of a straight or curved row of
intertwined hair or twisting the hair in a systematic motion,
and includes extending the hair with natural or synthetic hair
fibers. The term:
(1) Includes the practice of utilizing a technique that
results in tension on hair roots of an individual, such as
twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking or braiding of
the hair.
(2) Is distinct from the practice of cosmetology.
* * *
"Cosmetology" includes [any or all] work done for
compensation by any person, which work is generally and usually
performed by cosmetologists, which work is for the
[embellishment, cleanliness and] beautification of the human
hair, such as [arranging, braiding, dressing, curling, waving,]
permanent waving, [cleansing,] permanent curling, cutting,
singeing, bleaching, coloring, pressing, or similar work thereon
