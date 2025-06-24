Senate Bill 893 Printer's Number 1004
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1004
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
893
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled
"An act providing for the criteria for independent
contractors in the construction industry and for the powers
and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the
Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"
further providing for independent contractors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of October 13, 2010
(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace
Misclassification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 3. Independent contractors.
* * *
(a.1) Contractor registration.--Evidence that an individual
is registered as a contractor under the act of October 17, 2008
(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer
Protection Act, at the time the individual performs services in
the construction industry shall constitute prima facie evidence
that the individual is an independent contractor under
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
