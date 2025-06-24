Senate Bill 893 Printer's Number 1004

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1004

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

893

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled

"An act providing for the criteria for independent

contractors in the construction industry and for the powers

and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the

Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"

further providing for independent contractors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of October 13, 2010

(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace

Misclassification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 3. Independent contractors.

* * *

(a.1) Contractor registration.--Evidence that an individual

is registered as a contractor under the act of October 17, 2008

(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer

Protection Act, at the time the individual performs services in

the construction industry shall constitute prima facie evidence

that the individual is an independent contractor under

