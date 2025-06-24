Senate Bill 894 Printer's Number 1005

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - by the department.

(2) The individual shall file the request for revocation

with the department and concurrently provide notice by certified

mail of the filing of the request with the person who filed the

registration.

(3) The department shall confirm receipt of the request for

revocation with the individual and the person within five days

of the receipt of the request .

(4) The revocation shall be effective ten days after the

receipt of the request by the department.

(f) A person shall not do any of the following to persuade

an individual to complete the waiver and affidavit under

subsection (b) or refrain from filing a request for revocation

under subsection (e):

(1) Knowingly provide an incentive to the individual,

pecuniary or otherwise.

(2) Knowingly provide materially false information to the

individual.

(3) Knowingly withhold information from the individual in

order to deceive the individual.

(g) A person violating subsection (f) shall be subject to

the penalties for an intentional violation of section 305.

(h) As used in this section:

(1) "Independent contractor" includes an individual who

performs services for a person for valuable consideration but

who is not classified as an employe of the person for Federal

income tax purposes.

(2) "Person" includes a corporation, partnership, limited

liability company, business trust, other association, government

entity other than the Commonwealth, estate, trust, foundation or

20250SB0894PN1005 - 3 -

