Senate Bill 894 Printer's Number 1005

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - by the department.
(2) The individual shall file the request for revocation
with the department and concurrently provide notice by certified
mail of the filing of the request with the person who filed the
registration.
(3) The department shall confirm receipt of the request for
revocation with the individual and the person within five days
of the receipt of the request .
(4) The revocation shall be effective ten days after the
receipt of the request by the department.
(f) A person shall not do any of the following to persuade
an individual to complete the waiver and affidavit under
subsection (b) or refrain from filing a request for revocation
under subsection (e):
(1) Knowingly provide an incentive to the individual,
pecuniary or otherwise.
(2) Knowingly provide materially false information to the
individual.
(3) Knowingly withhold information from the individual in
order to deceive the individual.
(g) A person violating subsection (f) shall be subject to
the penalties for an intentional violation of section 305.
(h) As used in this section:
(1) "Independent contractor" includes an individual who
performs services for a person for valuable consideration but
who is not classified as an employe of the person for Federal
income tax purposes.
(2) "Person" includes a corporation, partnership, limited
liability company, business trust, other association, government
entity other than the Commonwealth, estate, trust, foundation or
