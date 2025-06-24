Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 1006
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - illicit device.
(2) Aids or permits another person to use an illicit
device.
(3) For a person listed under subsection (b)(4), (5),
(6) or (7), fails to report a lost or stolen illicit device
to the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the
location where the illicit device was lost or stolen within
48 hours of discovering the loss or theft.
(b) Exception.--Subsection [(a) of this section] (a)(1) and
(2) shall not apply to:
[(1) The introduction, manufacture for introduction,
transportation, distribution, sale or possession in commerce
in this Commonwealth of motor vehicle master keys for use in
the ordinary course of business by any commercial or
professional locksmith, common carrier, contract carrier,
motor vehicle fleet owner, new or used car dealer, rental car
agency, car manufacturer, automobile club or association
operating in more than one state or an affiliate thereof, or
any department, agency, or instrumentality of:
(i) the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United
States, any state, the District of Columbia, or any
possession of the United States; or
(ii) any political subdivision of any entity
specified in subparagraph (i) of this paragraph.
(2) The shipment, transportation, or delivery for
shipment in commerce in this Commonwealth of motor vehicle
master keys in the ordinary course of business by any common
carrier or contract carrier.]
(1) A law enforcement officer acting within the scope of
the officer's official duties.
20250SB0739PN1006 - 2 -
