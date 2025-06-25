Shearing by Xin Se Wins Gold in A' Art Supply Awards

Shearing

Innovative Magnetic Paper Organizer Stationery Recognized for Excellence in Art Supply Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of art supplies design, has announced Shearing by Xin Se as the winner of the Golden A' Design Award in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Shearing, a magnetic paper organizer stationery that stands out in the competitive art supplies industry.Shearing's unique design, which draws inspiration from the adorable image of a sheep, offers a fresh perspective on everyday office supplies. By creating a visual effect where paper clips resemble the sheep's wool, this innovative product not only fulfills its functional purpose but also adds a delightful and whimsical element to the task of organizing. This alignment with current trends in the art supplies industry, which prioritize both functionality and emotional engagement, makes Shearing a highly relevant and valuable addition to the market.What sets Shearing apart is its ingenious integration of the concept of shearing wool with the functionality of a paper clip. The design encourages users to interact with the product in a playful manner, simulating the act of shearing the sheep when using the paper clips. This unique feature, combined with its charming aesthetics and practical utility, creates a memorable and emotionally engaging user experience that goes beyond the typical expectations for office supplies.The recognition bestowed upon Shearing by the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Award serves as a testament to Xin Se's commitment to innovation and excellence in design. This achievement is expected to inspire the brand to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in future projects, setting new standards for the art supplies industry. The award also motivates the Xin Se team to further explore the potential of infusing everyday items with emotional resonance and warmth, enhancing the daily lives of users through thoughtful design.Shearing was designed by Xin Se, an independent designer with 23 years of experience in product design across various industries, including IT, household products, medical equipment, graphic design, and packaging. Xin Se's works have won numerous international awards, showcasing their expertise and dedication to creating products that become beautiful encounters, happy meetings, and warm companions in people's lives.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xin SeXin Se is an independent designer from China with 23 years of experience in product design. Their works span across various industries, including IT, household products, medical equipment, graphic design, and packaging. Xin Se's products, both in the market and concept designs, have won numerous international awards. With their independent designer brand, Xin Se aims to create products that become beautiful encounters, happy encounters, and warm companions in people's lives.About NiceobjectNiceobject is a designer original brand where every product stems from the designer's perception of life, each item containing a touch of emotion. Although small in size, these designs aspire to become the beautiful encounters, happy meetings, and warm companionship in people's lives. Niceobject offers a small piece of design, an conceivable unexpectation given to those who dream of a life of freedom.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards , these designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, art supplies industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the art and stationery supplies field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities in the art and stationery supplies industry. By participating, entrants showcase their creative capabilities, receive global exposure, and gain recognition for their exceptional design achievements. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is judged by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://pencilawards.com

