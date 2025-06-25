St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault x2
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 25A2004386
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2025, at approximately 0230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Laroche
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25, 2025, at approximately 0230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, were notified of a family disturbance in the Town of Highgate. Through investigation, it was determined that Christopher Laroche (38), had caused pain and/or bodily injury to family or household members. Christopher was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued court-ordered conditions of release. Christopher was lodged and cited to appear at Franklin County Criminal Court on June 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: June 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.