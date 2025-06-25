St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 25A2004386

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2025, at approximately 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Laroche

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25, 2025, at approximately 0230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, were notified of a family disturbance in the Town of Highgate. Through investigation, it was determined that Christopher Laroche (38), had caused pain and/or bodily injury to family or household members. Christopher was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued court-ordered conditions of release. Christopher was lodged and cited to appear at Franklin County Criminal Court on June 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM to answer to the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: June 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.