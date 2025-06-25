Eastern Cape Office of the Premier confirms flood death toll rise to 100

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government confirms that the official death toll from the recent devastating floods has sadly risen to 100, following additional recoveries by search and recovery teams. The floods, which swept through the province early this month, have caused widespread loss of life, disruption in livelihoods and significant damage in infrastructure.

As per the latest report, 94 bodies have been positively identified and handed over to their families, while processes are ongoing to identify the six (6) remaining bodies. O.R. Tambo accounts for 76 of the deceased, while Amathole is 10, Alfred Nzo five (5), Chris Hani five (5), Joe Gqabi two (2) and Sarah Baartman two (2). Out of the 100 deceased persons, 63 are adults and 37 children, of which 22 are learners.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government once again extends heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and are now left with a profound and multifaceted impact on their lives. This disaster has significantly disrupted families and Eastern Cape communities at large.

The Provincial Government continues with the provision of psychosocial support to the affected communities and schools, as well as the provision of relief efforts to overcome this disastrous situation.

The Provincial Government further wishes to applaud the multidisciplinary search and recovery teams for their commendable work since the onset of the tragic weather event in the province. Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in recovering dozens of bodies and providing critical support to affected families, even as the search continues. The numbers are likely to increase, as there are individuals that are still reported missing by their families and next of kin, and search operations persist in the affected areas.

The Provincial Government continues to provide humanitarian support in partnership with NGOs and the private sector, with Old Mutual and Amathole District Municipality due to implement a two-day humanitarian aid programme in Mnquma Local Municipality, on 26–27 June 2025. The intervention will provide essentials including blankets for beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the O.R. Tambo District Municipality has made notable progress in restoring basic water services following the devastating floods. Currently, 95 percent of the affected areas are receiving water, though some parts of Mthatha West, Coffee Bay, Mdlankala, and Mhlanga remain without water. The municipality is providing water tankers in the affected areas.

The Provincial Government expresses its sincere gratitude to the community for their patience while our teams work around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure, restore stability, and ensure access to clean water across the affected areas.

Government remains committed to accelerating recovery programmes and ensuring that displaced and affected communities receive the assistance they need to rebuild their lives.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government once again wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to all the families of the bereaved community members.

