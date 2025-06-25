Freen Launches 20 kW Wind Turbine for Farms and Industry

Freen-H20 20 kW horizontal turbine by Freen in hybrid system Freen-H20 20 kW horizontal turbine by Freen Freen-H20 20 kW horizontal turbine by Freen for energy cooperatives Freen-H20 20 kW horizontal small wind turbine by Freen

Freen-H20, 20 kW horizontal-axis wind turbine built for medium-scale energy consumers is now available for order.

ESTONIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, a Europe-based manufacturer of certified small wind turbines and hybrid systems, announces the release of its newest product: the Freen-H20, a horizontal-axis wind turbine built for medium-scale energy consumers. With certified quality, efficient logistics across Europe, and full compliance with IEC and ISO standards, Freen continues its mission to provide reliable and accessible renewable energy solutions.The Freen-H20 is the second horizontal-axis model in Freen’s product portfolio, following the Freen-H15. It is specifically designed to support farms, manufacturing plants, hybrid systems, and energy cooperatives that require higher power output and robust off-grid or grid-tied performance.“We introduced the Freen-H20 to cater to the needs of medium consumers.” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen OÜ. “We want to empower businesses to harness the power of wind energy, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future.”Built for Versatility and PerformanceThe Freen-H20 combines industrial-grade design with flexible installation and outstanding performance, making it ideal for medium energy users across agricultural, industrial, and hybrid setups.Specifications:Rated Power: 20 kWCut-in Wind Speed: 3.5 m/sCut-out Speed: NoneWind Class: IEC IIRotor Diameter: 15 mSwept Area: 177 m²Tower Type: Lattice, 12–36 m height optionsGenerator: Asynchronous with planetary gearboxBraking System: Aerodynamic stall, electromechanical failsafe rotor brake, centrifugal tip-brakesGrid Connection: Direct connection with reactive power compensationStandards: IEC 61400-2:2013 for small wind turbinesAdvanced Safety and Hybrid-Ready EngineeringEngineered with a passive yaw system and precision aerodynamic controls, the Freen-H20 automatically aligns with wind direction using a tail-fin guided nacelle—removing the need for powered yaw motors and simplifying setup in remote areas. Its rotor features fiberglass blades with a centrifugal tip-brake system for overspeed protection, while an electromechanical failsafe brake ensures reliable emergency shutdowns.The turbine’s asynchronous generator, paired with a compact planetary gearbox, guarantees stable power transfer and long-term reliability across a wide range of wind conditions. A stall-control rotor design passively limits excess rotation in high winds, offering dependable safety without electronic intervention.With flexible tower options and hybrid compatibility, the Freen-H20 is ideal for diverse use cases—from powering irrigation and machinery on large farms, to supporting light industry, rural campuses, or energy cooperatives through standalone or hybrid solar-wind systems. Its modular design makes it suitable for both new installations and integration into existing infrastructure.Certified European QualityManufactured in Estonia, the Freen-H20 meets rigorous European standards, including ISO 9001:2015, EN 1090-1, and ISO 3834-2 certifications. Every unit undergoes strict quality control to ensure long-term durability, energy efficiency, and environmental safety.Now Available for InquiriesThe Freen-H20 is available now through Freen’s distribution network. Custom turnkey packages are offered, including installation planning, hybrid system configuration, and site-specific wind assessments.About Freen OÜ Freen OÜ is a Europe-based manufacturer of small wind turbines and hybrid energy systems, operating under the highest industry standards and serving customers across agriculture, industry, and community electrification. Freen combines certified quality, engineering innovation, and flexible solutions to support the energy transition worldwide.

