Special Investigating Unit on Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum collaboration

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) held its quarterly meeting on Monday, 23 June 2025, reaffirming its commitment to combating corruption within South Africa's immigration and border management systems.

Launched officially on 25 March 2025, the forum serves as a critical platform for collaboration among key law enforcement, civil society, government and business to address systemic corruption and illicit activities in the sector.

Chaired by Advocate Andy Mothibi, the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the meeting brought together high-level stakeholders, including Dr. Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), as well as representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). The forum reviewed progress on the ongoing investigations and corruption prevention strategies in the sector to eradicate corruption.

The forum received a progress report on the fraudulent and corruption investigations related to the issuance of the following permits and visas:

Permanent residence permits

Corporate visas

Business visas

Critical/exceptional skills work visas

Study visas

Retired persons' visas

Work visas

Citizenship by naturalisation

The forum noted the recommendations that have been made to revoke all irregularly awarded visas and deportation of persons involved, as they have violated the South African laws. Criminal referrals have also been made to the NPA to prosecute all those who were identified in the investigations to have violated the law. Progress feedback on the case of Mr Mpofu was noted, who is going through criminal prosecution for charges of fraudulently acquiring visas.

The forum also noted with serious concerns the abuse of Traffic Register Numbers (TRNs) that are issued in terms of the NRTA, 1996. The preliminary investigations findings in the SIU Proclamation 191 of 2024 has revealed the abuse and irregularities in the issuing of TRNs, which in the main involves undocumented immigrants in South Africa. The forum resolved to intensify investigations in this space to root out fraud and corruption in the issuing of TRNs.

The forum also identified the spread of foot and mouth disease as an emerging risk that requires increased scrutiny at ports of entry. Strengthening border controls to prevent the illegal movement of livestock and contaminated products will be a priority in upcoming discussions.

The forum noted the corruption prevention initiatives undertaken in some of the Border Posts. The latest corruption prevention campaign was conducted on 16 April 2025 at the Lebombo Border Post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga province. The objective was to promote whistleblowing and raise awareness about corruption in borders. The theme of the campaign was “If You See Something, Say Something.” The forum further noted other corruption prevention initiatives that are planned in the coming quarters, in particular, the corruption risk assessments that will be conducted in Border Posts.

Advocate Mothibi emphasised that the forum's work is part of an intensified, multi-agency effort to combat corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability in immigration processes. “This collaboration is vital to safeguarding South Africa's borders and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system,” he stated.

Commissioner Masiapato reaffirmed the BMA's commitment to working with law enforcement partners to detect and disrupt fraudulent activities, stating, “Corruption at our borders undermines national security and economic stability. Through this forum, we are closing loopholes and holding perpetrators accountable.”

The BMIACF will continue to meet quarterly, with progress reports to be shared with relevant oversight bodies and the public when appropriate.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates