Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe attends National Symposium on Land, Heritage and Justice for Social Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development, 27 Jun
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, will attend and deliver remarks at the National Symposium on Land, Heritage and Justice for Social Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development.
The Symposium is hosted by the Community Law Centre, in partnership with the Black Lawyers Association (BLA), the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL), and the African Renaissance Forum.
This important gathering will bring together legal minds, traditional leadership, policymakers, and civil society stakeholders to engage on matters of historical land injustices, cultural heritage, and pathways toward a more just and sustainable society.
Members of the media are invited to attend the Symposium scheduled to take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 27 June 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Kara Heritage Village, 77 Madiba Street, Pretoria Central
For Media Enquiries, contact:
Mr. Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, COGTA
Cell: +27 66 479 9904
