Minister John Steenhuisen attends South African Agricultural Extension Week, 30 Jun

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, together with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Nokuzola Capa, will attend the inaugural South African Agricultural Extension Week jointly with the 58th Conference of the South African Society for Agricultural Extension and the fourth National Extension and Advisory Services Awards (NEASA) on 30 June 2025, at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The year 2025 marks a century of extension and advisory services (EAS) in South Africa, a pivotal landmark in the evolution of agricultural knowledge-sharing, rural empowerment, and development.

The aim of the conference is to advance the field of agricultural extension by fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing among professionals, researchers, and practitioners. The conference also serves as a platform to address contemporary challenges in agriculture and to explore sustainable solutions that enhance the effectiveness of extension services in South Africa.

The awards aim to recognise outstanding performance in agricultural extension service and motivate extension practitioners to further promote innovation and best practices in agricultural extension services.

The media is invited to cover the event as follows:

Opening session

Date: 30 June 2025

Time: 09:00–10:45

NEASA gala dinner and awards

Time: 18:00–22:00

Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng

