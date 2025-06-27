Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo conducts oversight visit in Rustenburg, 27 to 28 Jun

In a decisive move to combat rising water pollution and protect South Africa’s water security, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will embark on an oversight working visit to Rustenburg, North West Province, from 27 to 28 June 2025.

The working visit highlights Deputy Minister Seitlholo’s firm commitment to ensuring that wastewater treatment facilities operate effectively and comply with environmental standards. With pollution increasingly threatening the quality of South Africa’s water sources, Deputy Minister Seitlholo is taking decisive steps to assess, intervene, and support long-term solutions that protect public health and water security.

A focal point of the working visit will be Vaalkop Dam, where invasive alien vegetation, driven by pollution, has overtaken the water body and is severely hampering water abstraction and treatment operations, thus directly affecting operations of the Vaalkop Water Treatment Works.

The oversight visit will also include strategic stakeholder engagements with local municipalities in the Rustenburg area and the Magalies Water Board, aimed at finding collaborative solutions to pollution, infrastructure deficiencies, and long-term water management challenges.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover as follows:

DAY 1 : OVERSIGHT INSPECTION

Date : Friday, 27 June 2025

Venue : Vaalkop Water Treatment Works

Time : 11:00

DAY 2 : STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT SESSION

Date : Saturday, 28 June 2025

Venue : Vaalkop Dam Hall

Time : 09:00

For media confirmations,Lebogang Maseko 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za OR Katlego Bolokang on 082 610 5311

Media enquiries:

DWS Head of Communications, Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: MathebulaM4@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

