Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala addresses Youth at “Taking services closer to the people”, 27 Jun

The Department of Employment and Labour will host the “Taking Services to the People" outreach programme on Friday, 27 June 2025, in Soweto. This collaborative initiative by various government departments and agencies to deliver essential services directly to the public, with a particular emphasis on youth empowerment as the country concludes Youth Month.

A key highlight of the event will be a special address by Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, who will engage directly with the young attendees. Her remarks will focus on the opportunities available to the youth through government programmes, employment support initiatives, and skills development pathways.

This event serves as a dynamic platform for demonstrating integrated service delivery, fostering meaningful community engagement, and reinforcing the government's commitment to accessible and responsive governance.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this activity scheduled as follows.

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Venue: St. John Apostolic Church, 7209 Lekoa Street, Chiawelo, Soweto

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

RSVP with Sekhothali Lekalakala on 082 904 5225/ sekhothali.lekalakala@labour.gov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za