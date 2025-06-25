USU Unveils New Customer-Centric Brand Identity

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU GmbH, a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and Customer Service Management, is presenting itself with a clearer, more focused, more targeted and purpose-driven brand identity following a comprehensive rebranding.In collaboration with the agency MetaDesign, USU has created a sharpened brand identity following the claim “Empowered by understanding”, a philosophy that strictly focusses on people and their needs. As a result, the website presents itself with significantly more detailed and clearly structured information and optimized navigation. The revised corporate design helps visitors to inform about USU's range of products and solutions directly and efficiently.Brand Evolution: Focus On User ExperienceOver the past few months, USU has undertaken an in-depth exploration of its identity, vision and role in the market. The goal was to present USU's various solution portfolio, from IT and Enterprise Service Management over its Cloud and AI expertise as well as Customer Service Management, consistently under a strong brand with a clear identity, positioning and self-conception.The result is the guiding principle, “Empowered by understanding”, which illustrates the approach not only to deliver solutions, but also to shape effective change together with customers. At the core of this approach lies USU’s profound understanding of its customers.The revised corporate design emphasizes a positive user experience and complements the new brand profile with clean shapes, vibrant imagery, a structured, easy-to-read typography to convey transparency, openness to dialogue and dynamism. Design elements are deliberately interwoven—content and visuals interact in a way that reflects the spirit of collaboration that defines USU both internally and externally.The new design also takes into account the accessibility regulations for websites and apps that will come into effect starting in June.Rebranding with Impact: What You Can Expect From USUMirjam Hermann, Vice President Marketing, USU GmbH: “Our new brand identity is more than just a fresh design—it reflects our core belief in being a reliable partner: We listen, we understand and we act in a solution-oriented and customer-centric way. To make this mindset consistently tangible for our customers across all channels and touchpoints, we have developed a comprehensive brand design system. It provides clear principles, flexible applications and helpful resources—ensuring that our brand remains recognizable in every context.”Through surveys and insights from its strategic product partnership with Thoma Bravo, which USU entered in December 2024, USU has gained valuable perspectives on what sets the company apart:- Experts at Collaboration. USU works in partnership and at eye level with clients.- Deep Understanding & Flexibility. Customer needs shape USU’s solutions.- Products and Services Out of One Hand. Powerful products and solutions with the right support.- Straightforward Efficiency. USU delivers results—quickly, simply, directly.Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU GmbH, explains: “We don't just develop software—we act as partners at eye level. The new brand identity captures what sets us apart: Technological expertise combined with a genuine understanding of our customers and their challenges. At our core we have always been, and continue to be, a people business, and that is consistently reflected in the way the market sees us. The rebranding is a visible expression of this attitude.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

