FORMER HOSPICE NURSE CELEBRATES THE JOY OF COOKING

Sharon's first book Sharon Kaye Aikman

Former hospice nurse releases her first cookery book

When I grew up we were pretty poor so we had to be creative with food and that just stayed with me.” — Sharon Kaye Aikman

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AN INDIANA nurse who dedicated more than 30 years to helping others is using the comfort found in food as a new career.

Sharon Kaye Aikman was a hospice nurse, helping people and their families at the most difficult time of their lives.

And that dedication to others didn’t just stay at work, with Sharon fostering 19 children, ending up adopting eight of them.

Sharon, 60, has always been passionate about cooking, finding it the perfect antidote for dealing with the stresses of her job and her 15 year journey through infertility.

Her skill led to her not only creating stunning food, based on the dishes she learned from her grandmother, but also saw her taking part in a range of competitions, including become a nationally finalist in the Pillsbury Bake-Off in Hollywood.

And now she is also celebrating the publication of her first cookbook, which contains all of her much-loved recipes.

“I learned to cook from my grandmother,” said Sharon.

“My mom wasn’t a good cook and she used to say the only reason to have a kitchen was because it came with the house.

“When I grew up we were pretty poor so we had to be creative with food and that just stayed with me.”

She started to share her recipes online and has gathered a huge audience on TikTok @sharonkayeaikman.

And that has led to Sharon collaborating with publishers Found, which specialise in taking the content from online creators and turning it into stylish books.

Putting the ‘K’ in Kitchen contains a whole host of Sharon’s favourite recipes – and even includes a handful that pays tribute to her mom.

Her years spent with people at the end of lives has given Sharon a positive perspective on life, as well as dedicating her time to help others.

She set up an organisation called Backpack Blessings, which initially started off as a ladies’ Bible study group, and operates out of her garage, to help children in food poverty.

Since its launch 12 years ago a staggering 80,000 meals have been given out, with Sharon and her helpers feeding 80 children ever week.

“We aim to help beat weekend hunger,” she said.

“It’s for children who will get meals at school during the week but may not be getting proper food at the weekends.

“We put together packs which give them enough for two meals and snacks, so nobody is hungry.”

Her experiences over the years have made Sharon believe that people need to enjoy every minute and not take anything for granted.

“Not everyone gets the privilege of getting older, “she said.

“I’ve seen people grieve that they are not going to see the next spring, the next snow, the next Christmas.

“This is why I want to take every opportunity that I can and I am so excited about the book.”

Copies of Putting The ‘K’ in Kitchen are available at www.found.us and are available in both a hardcover copy at $26.99 plus tax or as a digital download at $14.99 plus tax

Ends

NOTES TO NEWS DESKS

For further information/review copies/interviews please contact Bernice Saltzer at Sorted PR on 07977 860183 or email bernice@sortedpr.com

24 June 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.