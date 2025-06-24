Suspect Sought in a South Capitol Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 2:43 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect took the property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25086820

